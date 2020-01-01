NEWS Travis Mills confirms Madelaine Petsch split Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Travis Mills has confirmed his split from the "compassionate, smart & wonderful" Madelaine Petsch.



It was recently reported that the Riverdale actress and her beau had called time on their romance after three years together, and the Off U star confirmed the rumours were true as he remembered the best of times with the redheaded actress in a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram.



Alongside a picture of the pair together, Travis began: "Been writing, and re-writing this the last few d?ays??. I've had to accept there's no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would."



Describing their relationship as "the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life", he went on to share that despite the end of their romance he is "incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine".



Travis declared the "one-dimensional" Google image search reality of the celebrity pair is vastly different from their real lives, and described the former couple as "ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it."



He continued: "There's a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there's a mountain of challenges... The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I've learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support."



Travis, 30, concluded by telling fans he was doing his best to "hold back tears" and is "excited" to see what Madelaine does next.



"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support," he finished.