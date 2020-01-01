Noah Centineo comfortable drinking again following year of sobriety

Noah Centineo's "relationship with sobriety" has changed since he completed a year of no drinking or drugs.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star cut out numerous substances - including cigarettes and anxiety medication - from his life after turning 21.

However, during a chat on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast, Noah revealed that he's now drinking again.

"My relationship with sobriety is a little different," he explained. "I got clean for a year. I just said, 'I'm going to take a year off.' And then I went back to drinking, but I left a lot in the past. There's a lot that I don't do anymore.

"Coffee is way better!"

Noah, now 23, also said that people were "surprised" when he opened up about the "really dark time" in his life when there "wasn't much" he wouldn't try during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine.

But during the podcast chat, the Masters of the Universe actor insisted that the majority of people were "supportive".

As for his outlook now, Noah noted he "cuts out everything" when he's working on a project but will occasionally have a cigarette if he's having a "really bad day".