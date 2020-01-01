NEWS Kylie Jenner is reportedly seeking to expand her beauty empire Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old make-up mogul - who is rumoured to be worth around $1 billion - is seemingly eager to expand her business into the body care sphere, having recently filed trademarks for body care-themed products.



TMZ reports Kylie filed to trademark "Kylie Body" and "Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner", ahead of launching new hair and beauty products, as well as creams and perfumes.



Kylie - who has a two-year-old daughter called Stormi with rap star Travis Scott - launched her cosmetics company back in 2015 and she has subsequently seen it grow into a business worth a reported $900 million.



But the brunette beauty is now seemingly eager to expand her company and could be set to launch new body care products in the near future.



By contrast, Kylie's efforts to trademark her daughter's name have reportedly been thwarted by a clothing company.

The reality TV star has applied to secure a series of Stormi-related trademarks, including Stormi World - but her efforts have faced fierce opposition from a New Orleans-based clothing company.



Business Moves Consulting - which trademarked Stormi Couture shortly after Kylie's daughter was born two years ago - has filed an opposition to the make-up mogul's application, saying the move could confuse their current customers.



The clothing company also claims that Kylie has "no bona fide intent to use mark in commerce for identified goods or services".



Last year, meanwhile, Kylie filed to trademark the phrase "rise and shine", which became famous when footage of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star singing to her beloved daughter went viral.