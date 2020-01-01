NEWS Priyanka Chopra to play bioterrorist Ma Anand Sheela in movie Newsdesk Share with :







Priyanka Chopra has signed up to play real-life bioterrorist Ma Anand Sheela in a new movie for Amazon Studios.



According to editors at Deadline, the 37-year-old actress will take on the lead role in the project, titled Sheela, with Barry Levinson to direct.



The film is to document the story of how the unassuming woman managed to carry out the largest biological terrorist attack ever conducted in the U.S.



Sheela was arrested and jailed after she was convicted of conspiring to poison local restaurants in Wasco County, Oregon with salmonella in 1984 in an effort to fix a local election.



She also served as the personal secretary to Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the guru and leader of the Rajneesh movement, and was also allegedly involved in immigration fraud, arson, espionage, and wiretapping.



Sheela's story was thrust back into the spotlight in 2018 thanks to the Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country, which focused on the conflict between the movement and locals and officials in Oregon.



David Permut is set to produce alongside Chopra, Levinson, and Jason Sosnoff, while the script will be written by Nick Yarborough, who is currently working on the upcoming Training Day prequel.



It's a busy year ahead for Chopra, who is not only starring in Robert Rodriguez's Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, but is also set to appear in the upcoming The Matrix reboot.



It was reported in January that the Baywatch star will be joining original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, for the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski.