James Corden has 'no regrets' over Cats role

James Corden doesn't regret appearing in box office flop Cats.

The talk show host appeared as Bustopher Jones alongside Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo in the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage classic, which was panned by audiences and critics alike and bombed at the box office following its release in December.

During a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host was asked, "On a scale of one to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats?"

The star either had to eat a bit of cod sperm or answer the question and, after a few seconds deliberating, he said: "Well, here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you gotta decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time.

"I don't regret doing it all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven't. Some I'm going to put it at a solid 5... a 4.5."

Corden previously mocked Tom Hooper's movie at the Oscars earlier this month, when he and co-star Rebel Wilson donned furry cat costumes before making their way onto the stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they quipped, referencing the criticism directed at the digital fur technology used to make them look like felines in the movie.

Officials from the Visual Effects Society took issue with the skit and released a statement in which they labelled it "immensely disappointing".