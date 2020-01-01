NEWS Amanda Bynes's family to block wedding plans Newsdesk Share with :







Amanda Bynes's family are reportedly planning to block her wedding to Paul Michael.



Bynes, 33, was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2013 when she was put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold due to her erratic behaviour, with her mum Lynn's control over medical matters extended for two years back in 2018. However, she has had control of her finances since 2017.



The former child star recently announced her engagement to Paul, the son of a prominent Los Angeles doctor who she reportedly met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, but sources have told TMZ.com that the wedding will not go ahead any time soon as Lynn and other relatives do not approve.



Insiders reported to the U.S. gossip website that the family feels it's not in her best interests to be married, and they haven't met Paul - who they fear may be unemployed.



According to TMZ, the family is also worried that relationship, which is just a few months old, came swiftly after another breakup - and so might be a rebound romance.



Additionally, the publication reported that the ring the Easy A star displayed on Instagram when showing off her engagement was bought by Paul from Amazon for $49 (£38). Yet, Bynes is said to be fine with not having a real diamond on her finger.