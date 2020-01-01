NEWS Shay Mitchell is 'obsessed' with her daughter Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old actress - who has a four-month-old daughter called Atlas - has admitted her outlook on life has been transformed ever since she became a mother.



She explained: "Before motherhood, I really did have this tough exterior of, 'It's going to be great, but nothing in my life is going to change'.



"Now I'm just so obsessed. Atlas is always on my mind. I'm always wondering what she's doing and how she is. That's something that's never going to change.



"Now I truly understand how my mom felt [when she had me]. I call her every day and say, 'I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I get how when you woke up at night for me!' because Atlas isn't going to be able to go anywhere without me knowing."



Shay has already been the target of judgemental comments on social media.



But the 'Pretty Little Liars' star - who has been in a relationship with actor Matte Babel since 2017 - is philosophical about the criticism she receives, insisting none of it really matters.



Shay told PopSugar: "Honestly, none of the mom-shaming matters.



"The only thing that matters is when I come home and I see Atlas's face and I know that I'm doing the best job that I can for her. I don't really care [about anything else]."



The TV star has promised she won't allow any outside criticism to spoil her own experience of motherhood - and Shay also insisted she doesn't have any regrets about a recent night out.



She said: "I remember going out for my first time three weeks after Atlas was born. I deserved a night out. I don't regret it. I'd do it again. People were like, 'How dare you. You're the worst mother.'"