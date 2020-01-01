NEWS The cast of ‘Friends’ have confirmed the show is getting a reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry - who made up five of the six main characters, with the sixth being played by Matt LeBlanc - have all taken to social media to share a picture of the cast, confirming the popular sitcom is getting a long-awaited reunion, 16 years after the final episode aired in 2004.



Each star also posted the same caption, which simply stated “it’s happening” and tagged their co-stars, and HBO Max.



As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known what the reunion will consist of, but the inclusion of the HBO Max Instagram account suggests it will be airing on the upcoming streaming service, which is due to be launched in May this year.



So far, Matt LeBlanc is the only main character from the original series - which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004, and aired over 200 episodes - not to have posted about the news on his Instagram account.



The news comes as the stars have been teasing the possibility of a reunion for several years, with some even dismissing the idea completely.



David Schwimmer - who plays Ross Geller - recently said he didn’t think a revival of the show would be “possible”, as he campaigned for it to instead be rebooted with an all-black or all-Asian cast.



He said: "I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same, 'Why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?'



"I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense.



"Maybe there should be an all-black 'Friends' or an all-Asian ‘Friends'."



Meanwhile, HBO Max bosses insisted there was “interest all round” for a reunion.



Chief content officer Kevin Reilly said: "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe.”



‘Friends’ centred around the lives of six pals living in New York City, comprised of siblings Ross (David) and Monica Geller (Courteney), Chandler Bing (Matthew), Joey Tribbiani (Matt), Rachel Green (Jennifer), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa).