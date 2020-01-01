NEWS Ben Affleck wants a 'deeply meaningful' relationship Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Justice League’ actor has dated casually since splitting from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2015, but has said he’s now on the lookout for something more serious, though he insists he won’t be turning to dating apps to find love.



Speaking during the second half of his interview with Diane Sawyer - which was aired on ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday (21.02.20) - he said: “I am not on any websites, I am on no dating apps, not Tinder, Grindr, Brindr, Bumble, Humble. I am not on any of them. I don’t have any judgement about people who are - I know people who are on them and have a fun time, but that’s not me. I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”



Ben, 47, also spoke about his hopes for the next five years, which include being “sober and happy” and in a “committed relationship”.



Asked by Diane what he’d like the headlines to say about him in the future, Ben - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with Jennifer - said: “Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three and a half days a week. And has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, probably directed two that he is hopefully proud of, and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”



And he then added: “See you in five years. I set myself up for that one, didn’t I? I better make it now.”



During the first half of Ben’s interview, the ‘Argo’ star said he “didn’t want” to get divorced from Jennifer in 2015.



Ben - who finalised his divorce in October 2018 - said: "I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”

And the star also sent a public message to his ex-wife Jennifer, as he thanked her for being "a great mum and person".



He added: "What I want to say publicly and privately is, 'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person.' "