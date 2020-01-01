Josh O’Connor made Anya Taylor-Joy break character while filming Emma

Anya Taylor-Joy “couldn’t hold it together” while filming scenes with Josh O’Connor on the set of Emma.

The Split actress plays wannabe matchmaker Emma Woodhouse in Autumn de Wilde’s new comedic adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel, alongside O’Connor as Mr. Elton, Johnny Flynn as Mr. Knightley, and Mia Goth as Harriet Smith.

In an interview with Refinery29, Taylor-Joy admitted she sometimes had difficulty keeping a straight face while sharing scenes with The Crown actor.

"I did have problems with Josh O’Connor at the beginning because I just couldn’t hold it together,” she shared. “He’s the only person I’ve ever worked with who makes me break character. I really had to take myself away and be like, ‘Anya, don’t f**k this up right now, you need to keep it together!’"

The cast bonded during the two-week rehearsal period and became good friends, which meant de Wilde had to stop them from having too much fun so they could concentrate on the film.

“We had two weeks to rehearse but without locations and costumes, so it was all about getting to know each other,” the star told Vogue.co.uk. “We formed friendships that still haven’t gone away. Now, almost a year later, we have a very active WhatsApp group with 18 of us from the cast. It was so fun on set, almost too fun. There were times when Autumn was yelling, ‘Guys! We actually have to film this thing!’”

She added, “We’re a riotous bunch and it can be like herding cats but she’s great at that.”

Emma, which also stars Bill Nighy, Callum Turner, and Miranda Hart, is in cinemas now.