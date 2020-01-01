Friends reunion confirmed

The Friends cast is reuniting for a one-off TV special for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

All six original cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc - shared the news on Instagram at the same time on Friday (21Feb20).

Alongside a 1990s flashback image of the group, taken by photographer Mark Seliger, they each wrote, "It's happening..."

HBO Max bosses also confirmed the exciting news, rumours of which have been swirling for months.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," wrote HBO chief content officer Kevin Reilly.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

The special will be directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by both the castmembers and the series' original creators, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, according to Variety.

Sources recently told the publication the six original Friends stars will each receive a reported $2.5 million (£1.9 million) for the unscripted, untitled special. A premiere date has yet been announced.

The original series aired for 10 seasons, concluding its decade-long run in 2004.