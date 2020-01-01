NEWS Billy Crystal is excited about turning 72 Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Standing Up, Falling Down' actor will celebrate his 72nd birthday next month and he is happy to still be working on exciting material after a long career in the movie industry.



Billy told PEOPLE Now: "I love the fact that I’m going to be 72 and I’m having a great chapter two and a half.



"I’m working at a level that I’m really happy with. I’m just happy to keep getting chances to do things. And I love to be approached by great young talent just to say 'hi' and talk.



"To get a chance to do that at this point, I’m just really blessed. You wake up every day going, ‘All right, got something to do.’ And that’s a great feeling."



Meanwhile, Billy recently blasted the Academy Awards over the decision to hold a hostless Oscars for the second year in a row, comparing it to "having a trial without witnesses".



The comedian - who has hosted the awards show on nine occasions - admitted he isn't a fan of the hostless concept, revealing he loves the tradition of having one person helm the bash.



Asked about the arrangements for the 2020 Oscars, Billy said: "[It is like] having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want."



Billy feels that having a host is important to the overall success of the show.



The star - who first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990 - reflected: "I always loved being out there.



"I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honour to do it. And I think that when you have a show that's as long as it is, things are going to happen.



"And I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that there's not somebody out there to capitalise on that moment, like you had when the wrong best picture was nominated."