NEWS Khloe Kardashian is 'doing everything in her power' to co-parent peacefully Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' wants to focus on successfully co-parenting with basketball star Tristan Thompson - with whom she shares daughter True - as her parents were so good at not letting her and her siblings know they had split.



Speaking in a bonus clip as shown on the family's E! reality show, she said: "I was about four or five and I always remember though how amazing ... I'm sure now that I've gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her. As a kid, I didn't know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."



Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted she is "proud" of the relationship she's built with Tristan despite their split.

Khloe shared a video on her Instagram story showing balloons she'd received from Tristan to mark the launch of her new fragrance collaboration with her sisters.



She said: "Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in!"