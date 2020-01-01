NEWS Duchess Meghan will be 'front and centre' at the Invictus Games Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'Suits' actress and her husband Prince Harry will take a key role at the sporting event when it arrives at The Hague in the Netherlands in around 12 weeks time on between May 9 and 16, 2020.



A source said: "Harry and Meghan will be at the front and centre of the Games. Meghan knows how important it is to Harry and will be at his side."



Prince William and Duchess Catherine are unlikely to attend but sources insist this is nothing do with Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family.



An insider told The Sun Online: "William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from public life. So it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way. But it isn't a snub. The entire Royal Family remain hugely supportive and very proud of Harry’s work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event. It's very much in Harry's vision although he has regularly turned to his father for advice and support over the years. It is unlikely to be any different this time round but Harry will be front and centre."



Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post last month.



It read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."