Anya Taylor-Joy learned English from Harry Potter books

Anya Taylor-Joy learned English after moving to the U.K. from Argentina as a child by reading the Harry Potter books with her uncle.

Although the Emma actress was born in Miami, Florida, she was raised in Argentina until the age of six, when her family moved to London.

Initially, Anya was so homesick for Argentina she refused to speak English for two years - but that changed when her uncle started her on J.K. Rowling's wizarding novels.

"I wanted to go home, and in my six, seven-year-old mentality I thought my parents would have to take me back if I didn't speak the language," she told Britain's NME website. "My uncle would sit me down with the Harry Potter books, so all my language when I was young was quite precocious because I was learning from these books."

The star's unusual introduction to English has also helped her in her film career as one of her first roles was in Robert Eggers's 2015 supernatural horror The Witch.

"I was also very well versed in spells from a very young age," the 23-year-old added.

Emma, a Jane Austen adaptation in which she plays the titular character, is in cinemas now.