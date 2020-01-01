Phoebe Waller-Bridge found working on James Bond 'challenging'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge found working on the new James Bond film No Time to Die "challenging" as she had to live up to Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision for the franchise.

The Fleabag and Killing Eve creator was brought onboard late in the day to work on the script for the new movie, which is due out in April.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour programme, Phoebe revealed she had found penning scenes to be difficult as she was having to combine her ideas with others.

"It was really challenging, my role (in) the script was there, I was there to offer things, it was in development for a long time," the 34-year-old said. "Cary had a really specific vision for the movie and so did Daniel, and it had been in development for a really long time and they had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying, 'I'm going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them', because everybody was writing on it."

And although Phoebe felt at home in the writers' room - there were many reminders that she was working on the set of a huge blockbuster.

"You got to meet Daniel and have these incredible conversations about this character you've grown up with and suddenly, when you're on board it's like every other job," she gushed. "Because everyone's just making a story. Making a thing work. Suddenly, you're in a room again with post-its on the wall, but then you'll go to the loo (bathroom) and see a set being built outside for some extraordinary thing and say, 'Oh, this is different.'"