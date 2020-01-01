Emily Blunt 'would've been an idiot' to turn down A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski "would've been idiots" if they had turned down a sequel to A Quiet Place.

In the 2018 horror, the real-life couple played Evelyn and Lee Abbott, who defended their home and family against terrifying monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt said she immediately signed up to reprise her role as Evelyn in the follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II, after studio bosses convinced husband Krasinski to return to direct the sequel.

“It became very apparent that we’d be idiots not to do it. Ultimately, you will never catch the (same) lightning in the film, but there is a bigger world,” she explained.

And once Krasinski pitched his opening scene idea to her, which was one uninterrupted take revealing the moment the aliens landed on Earth, the 36-year-old knew she needed to return.

“(Everything was) choreographed down to a fine art," Blunt said of the scene. "You really get a sense of what the world was and what the family was before it all happened."

Krasinski also admitted he was initially reluctant to sign up for the sequel and had to be persuaded.

"I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons," he explained. "I didn't want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I'm the writer-director, I'm also a huge fan of this movie. I didn't want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab."