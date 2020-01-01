Quentin Tarantino is a new dad

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together.

Representatives for the filmmaker, 56, revealed the happy news in a statement on Saturday, confirming: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born Feb. 22.”

The baby was born at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital, according to the Jerusalem Post. The couple has yet to reveal any further information.

Back in August, it was announced the director was to be a dad - less than a year after the couple married in a intimate, star-studded ceremony November, 2018, with guests including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," a rep for the Oscar-winning filmmaker said at the time.

The pair reportedly met when Quentin was promoting his 2009 film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel. They got engaged in 2017.

"THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE. We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," she wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."

Singer and actress Daniella, 36, secured a minor role in her husband's 2019 flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and previously appeared in the Israeli version of reality show Big Brother.