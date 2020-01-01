NEWS Duchess Meghan's best friend registers Sussex Global Charities website Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'Suits' actress' best pal Jessica Mulroney has reportedly registered a new website for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, which is believed to be part of their big plan for their new global charity initiative.



The Daily Mail newspaper reports that the website sussexglobalcharities.com was registered by Jessica - whose children were pageboys and a flower girl at the royal wedding in May 2018 - last Wednesday (19.02.20).



It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their upcoming . plans, whilst also insisting they would not use the world royal in their new endeavours after its use was blocked by Queen Elizabeth.



Whilst the couple claim that there is no "jurisdiction" to prevent them using the word royal in their branding they say they will not use it after Spring 2020.



They wrote: "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word ‘Royal’ would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard. While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!"