Elisabeth Moss thinks she should store her awards somewhere 'nicer'

The 'Handmaid's Tale' star has received a number of awards across her career but thinks she should look to a better place to display them.



Speaking about her two Emmys and three Golden Globes, she said: "They're on a bookshelf in my apartment, along with a bunch of memorabilia and trinkets from other things I've done. I should probably get something nicer like a glass cabinet."



The 37-year-old actress stars in her new movie 'The Invisible Man' and has admitted that if she was invisible for a day, she would love to watch an actor she admires - like Meryl Streep - up close.



Asked what she would do, she told the Observer New Review: "Go to a film set or theatre and watch an actor up-close who I really admire. Someone like Meryl Streep. I hope she doesn't read this and take out a restraining order! That's the least subversive thing I'd do, anyway. Everything else would involve sketchy, shady stuff."



Meanwhile, Elisabeth previously confessed she was "scared out of her skin" when she watched 'The Invisible Man'.



She said: "I watched it by myself in a screening room and I was a little bit nervous because I worked very hard on this movie and I wanted it to be good. But - and this was what excited me the most - I literally jumped. Like, nine times. I was actually out of my skin. I had those classic jump scares that we were going for. That was the most important thing to me, 'Please, please, let it be scary!' And then the second thing I was happy about was to see that this is just a really good movie. A thrilling, character-driven film."