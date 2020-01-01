Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honour Kobe Bryant at Milan Fashion Week

Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honoured Kobe Bryant during Philipp Plein's runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy over the weekend.

A day before the basketball legend and his teenage daughter, Gianna, will be memorialised at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the two stars wore Plein-designed outfits featuring Kobe's number and the purple and gold of his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, on the catwalk.

Beauty queen Culpo wore booty shorts, purple thigh-high boots and a sequinned jersey on the catwalk, while Jada opted for a purple hoodie look.

"HEROES COME AND GO... LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER," Plein captioned a group shot of his star models, while Jada teased her Kobe-inspired look in a shot she posted on her Instagram Story.

"I got to honor an icon tonight with @philipppleinofficial," she wrote.

All the proceeds linked to Plein's latest runway show will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation - the organisation launched by Kobe Bryant before his helicopter crash death last month (Jan20), and since renamed by his widow, Vanessa, to honour their daughter.