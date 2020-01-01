Alleged killer of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee stalked her for a decade

Murdered sex therapist Amie Harwick's alleged killer stalked her for a decade, according to her ex-fiancee, Drew Carey.

The devastated comedian and TV personality honoured his late ex during his Sirius XM radio show on Friday night (21Feb20), sobbing as he introduced a playlist he created for Harwick when they were together in 2018.

He revealed she was "deathly afraid" of Gareth Pursehouse - an ex-boyfriend who has been charged with her murder.

Pursehouse confronted Harwick at the XBiz adult industry awards ceremony in Los Angeles in January (20), according to reports. She alerted police officials but they were powerless to do anything at the time.

"Gareth knew Amie was going to be at XBiz. He stalked her there and went bats**t crazy," adult actress Jasmine St. Claire says. "He was at the awards working as a photographer, but his behaviour was abusive and threatening. He was yelling and screaming.

"Amie told me after the incident that she was scared he would show up at her home. She went to the police, but they did not take it seriously. He was really obsessive over her."

Harwick, 38, fell to her death from her third-floor balcony early on 15 February during an alleged fight with Pursehouse.

Honouring his ex-fiancee on his Friday Night Freak-Out show on Sirius XM channel Little Steven's Underground Garage, Carey said Harwick was terrified of Pursehouse, who she previously dated.

He added, "Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick. She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.

"I just want to say, I’m so broken up. Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

Devastated Carey, who also hosts U.S. TV gameshow The Price is Right, then announced plans to take two weeks off, adding, "I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now."