Jada Pinkett Smith confronts Snoop Dogg over Gayle King outburst

Jada Pinkett Smith has confronted her friend Snoop Dogg about his verbal attack on news anchor Gayle King in an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.

King came under fire earlier this month after a promotional clip from a wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie showed her asking the basketball star about her late friend Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case. Many public figures took aim at the broadcaster for bringing up the case so soon after his death in January, including the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper, who posted a video in which he called King a "Funky dog head b**ch" and told her to "back off... before we come get you (sic)."

Snoop, who has since apologised for his outburst, agreed to discuss the drama with his friend Jada in a chat on her Facebook Watch series, with the episode airing on Wednesday.

"When you first came out and you said what you said, my heart dropped," the actress told Snoop in a preview clip. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like, 'Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother'.

"I was like... 'If this is what's happening,' I was like, 'Not Snoop!' That's one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

The preview ends before Snoop responds to Jada.

The rapper has confessed he "overreacted" to King's interview following the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month. King has accepted his apology.