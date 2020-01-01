Jameela Jamil slams Piers Morgan after he accuses her of bullying Caroline Flack

Jameela Jamil took aim at journalist Piers Morgan in a series of blistering tweets on Sunday night, after he shared private messages sent to him by the late Caroline Flack.

The controversial newsman took issue with Jameela's admission that she'd been left feeling suicidal after being targeted on social media for her appointment as a judge on HBO Max's upcoming vogueing competition show, Legendary.

In response, he wrote: "Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

The messages from Caroline, who tragically committed suicide earlier this month, read: "Please have pictures... I'm struggling with Jameela.. The hate she aims at me."

But Jameela insisted she was friends with the British TV presenter as she hit back at Piers, writing: "I simply said I found the show 'surjury' (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that love island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point.

"Piers Using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I've JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal... is why he is this industry's most problematic . My criticising a *show* did not aim any hate at Caroline."

The Good Place star then returned to Twitter several hours later and told fans she was removing herself from the conversation.

"Out of respect for Caroline, I will not allow this conversation to carry on in which she can't respond or speak for herself," she wrote. "She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponized against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I'm out."

She added: "To sell your dead friends private messages for clicks is a low I've never imagined anyone capable of (sic)."

Caroline, who was due to face trial for the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton when she passed away, was remembered in the final episode of the current season of Love Island on Sunday night. Alongside a montage of the host and clips of her presenting the matchmaking programme, her replacement Laura Whitmore described her late friend as someone "who loved love".