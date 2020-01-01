Lena Waithe voices Disney's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward

Lena Waithe has voiced Disney and Pixar's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in the movie Onward.

The film, which also features the vocal talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, follows the story of two elf brothers who set out on a quest to use a magical spell to bring back their late father for one day.

Lena voices a Cyclops cop called Officer Specter, the animation giant's first self-identified LGBTQ character, in the flick. She makes a brief appearance in one scene, and tells a driver she has pulled over: "My girlfriend's daughter got me pulling my hair out."

Director Dan Scanlon, who also helmed the 2013 Disney/Pixar movie Monsters University, said he wanted Onward to "represent the modern world."

And producer Kori Rae told Yahoo Entertainment that the inclusion of the character "just kind of happened" when the fantasy was being written.

"The scene, when we wrote it, was kind of fitting and it opens up the world a little bit, and that's what we wanted," she said.

Lena shared the news on Instagram, prompting comments from celebrity followers such as Evan Rachel Wood, who wrote, "As. It. Should. Be," Ava DuVernay, who posted, "Go, Lena!" and Cynthia Erivo, who added, "Go on and make herstory!!! Why Not!!!!"

There have previously only been speculations about same-sex relationships in the Disney-Pixar films. Back in 2016, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a lesbian couple in one scene during Finding Dory, and director Andrew Stanton cryptically told USA Today at the time, "They can be whatever you want them to be. There's no right or wrong answer."

And in last year's Toy Story 4, two women can be seen dropping a child off at kindergarten, but filmmaker Josh Cooley refused to confirm the speculation.