J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens working on secret Star Wars project

Director J.D. Dillard and writer Matt Owens have made history by becoming the first African-American creative team to work on a Star Wars project.

The duo has reportedly been tapped to work on an upcoming project set on the hidden Sith planet Exegol, which was introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, it's unclear if they have been hired for a movie or limited series for streaming on Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dillard, who is best known for writing and directing the 2016 sci-fi thriller Sleight, is already affiliated with the franchise, with him working in production/technical support on Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and appearing as a First Order FN Corps Stormtrooper called FN-1226 in The Rise of Skywalker. Owens has worked on Marvel TV shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

The future of the iconic sci-fi saga was cast into doubt back in October when Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss walked away from their much-publicised deal with Lucasfilm to launch another Star Wars trilogy in 2022 in order to focus on their partnership with Netflix.

However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson are also working on separate Star Wars projects, believed to be unrelated to the Dillard one.

Disney is working on a number of Star Wars spin-offs for its new streaming service, which launched in the U.S. last year, following the success of The Mandalorian, which starred Pedro Pascal and launched the viral sensation, Baby Yoda.

Ewan McGregor is also reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for an upcoming Disney+ spin-off series, which was recently delayed due to production issues, while Diego Luna is playing his Rogue One character Cassian Andor once again in a new show.

Disney+ will launch in the U.K. on 24 March.