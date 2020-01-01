Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sarah, who has played Haley Dunphy on the ABC comedy since it premiered in 2009, shared a series of snaps from the celebration at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on her Instagram page.

Alongside pictures of her with Ariel and Nolan Gould, who played her on-screen siblings Alex and Luke, Sarah wrote: "I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor. We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other."

Sarah's quip was a reference to the fact that both she and Ariel wore black dresses for the occasion.

Sofia, who also opted for a figure-hugging black number, shared a picture of herself with husband Joe Manganiello on her Instagram Stories.

Show bosses went all out to ensure the wrap party was a success, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson sharing details of the decor on his social media. From the walk-in closet guests entered through - a reference to family business Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds - to the mural of his character Mitchell Pritchett and husband Cameron above the DJ booth. There was also a giant knitted portrait of the entire Modern Family cast, as well as a photo wall featuring images from each one of the show's 250 episodes.

The final episode of Modern Family will air on U.S. TV on 8 April.