Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing me life can be different'

Dwyane Wade thanked wife Gabrielle Union in an emotional speech at his Miami Heat jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday.

The sportsman was supported at the momentous occasion by the Being Mary Jane actress, his wife of five years, as well as their 15-month-old daughter Kaavia and his son Zaire, 18, from his first marriage.

Taking to the microphone after his team took on the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Arena in Florida, Dwyane smiled, "To my wife, Gab, thank you for coming into my life and showing me that life can be different. Through you, I learned that life is really what you make it. Thank you for the experiences we've shared. Thank you for those Twitter rants."

As Gabrielle was shown on the big screen, the 38-year-old continued: "Thank you for calling me out when I wasn't on top of my game. And, I'm not just talking about basketball - I'm speaking about life. Thank you for loving me, thank you for pushing me."

Elsewhere in his speech, Dwyane paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they choose to do," he concluded. "I hope I've inspired all of you. Thank you for making me a part of your legacy. Please know you are a huge part of mine. God bless you all. Heat Nation! I love you."

Dwyane's parents Dwyane Wade, Sr. and Jolinda Wade were also at the ceremony - which came almost a year after he played his final game in April 2019 - while his daughter Zaya appeared via video link.