NEWS Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are leaving 'Riverdale' Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actor - who plays FP Jones in the CW show - has announced he is stepping down from the role after season four.



He said in a statement: "I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."



Just minutes later, Marisol confirmed she would cease playing Hermione Lodge on the show after the current season.



She shared: "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."



Their exits were confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who thanked the duo for their "incredible work".

He said: "Part of life in 'Riverdale' - and part of growing up - is saying goodbye to people. I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavours. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in 'Riverdale.'"



It comes after 'Riverdale' bosses revealed they wanted Luke Perry's character to have a "heroic death" following the actor's own passing.



Roberto said: "Very early on, we landed on the idea that Fred should have a heroic death, and that that would be impactful for Archie. And it felt like that's a way that Fred could have gone. After that we really said that this episode really isn't going to launch any huge stories for the season; it was really going to be kind of focused on that, and the kind of emotional effects of that passing for everyone. As we were working on the episode, [we] talked about putting in some other storylines, but as we were working on it, we just kind of kept focusing it on our characters, and focusing it truly on Archie."