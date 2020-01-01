Jason Blum: 'Jordan Peele has no intention of making Get Out sequel'

Jordan Peele has "no intention" of making a sequel to his horror Get Out, according to producer Jason Blum.

The comedian made his feature film directorial debut with the satire, which starred Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, in 2017. Get Out went on to become a box office and critical smash hit, with it making more than $255 million (£197 million) worldwide from a $4.5 million (£3.5 million) budget, garnering four Oscar nominations, and winning the accolade for Best Original Screenplay.

Blumhouse Productions founder Blum, who helped produce Get Out, sparked excitement on social media in 2018 when he said that Peele was "flirting with the idea" of a sequel, but in a new interview with Observer.com, he admitted his comments were a case of "wishful thinking".

"I think that was taken out of context," he continued. "I think what I said and what I would still say is, I would love to make a Get Out sequel but we would only do it if Jordan wanted to do it and as far as I know, he has no intention of doing that."

Back in 2018, Peele told reporters at the Independent Spirit Awards that he was not "closed off to a sequel" but he wouldn't do one just for the sake of it.

"Look, the producers and I agree. This is not the kind of movie you make a sequel just to make a sequel and make more money," the filmmaker explained. "This movie transcends the business that it did. So, if I can get a story that feels worthy as a follow-up in this world, we'll do it... and if not, then absolutely not."

Peele followed up Get Out with 2019's Us, which featured Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, and he also wrote the screenplay to the upcoming sequel of 1992 horror Candyman. In addition, he developed the TV reboot of The Twilight Zone and is producing upcoming horror series Lovecraft Country.