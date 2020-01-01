Ben Affleck 'nervous' about filming medieval movie with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is a little "nervous" about filming his new medieval movie, The Last Duel.

The 47-year-old has signed on to appear alongside Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Matt Damon in the upcoming project, which is based on a true story and set in 14th century France.

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck confessed that the medieval storyline, and working with armour and weapons, would definitely push him outside of his comfort zone.

"I am a little nervous. Because I have never done medieval!" the actor laughed. "It's 1386, so it is like armour and swords and stuff like that. But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us."

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film will tell the story of knight Jean de Carrouges, as played by Damon, who accuses his squire, Driver's Jacques Le Gris, of raping his wife Marguerite, portrayed by Comer.

In an effort to settle the fight, King Charles VI sanctions a duel between the two knights - the last-ever recorded in the country.

While Affleck was previously reported to be playing one of the leading roles opposite his longtime friend Damon, he is now taking on a supporting part and focusing his efforts on co-writing the script and serving as executive producer.

And the Gone Girl star also revealed that he and Damon are revelling in being able to work with each other once again.

"(We) just kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?' We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share," he smiled.