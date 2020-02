NEWS Eva Mendes finds Instagram 'kind of stressful' Newsdesk Share with :







The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star admits she isn't a big fan of social media but she does use it to "connect" with other women, which she does enjoy.



She said: "I do not like posting things for Instagram. It's kind of stressful for me. I don't enjoy it but I love connecting to women."



Eva has her own fashion collections and said it was "obvious" for her to include plus sizes and she is "so excited" that her girls - Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, who she has with her partner Ryan Gosling - will grow up in a world where they "get to see so much more diversity".



Speaking at the Create and Cultivate summit over the weekend, she added: "I've always thought the fashion industry was a bit archaic in that way. I never understood why there was really only one form of beauty, and I'm just so excited that my girls are going to grow up in a world where they get to see so much more diversity. My two little girls are already these two self-empowered little women. I'm just like, 'Oh my Gosh. I just need to get out of their way.'"



Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she is "proud" of her age.



She said: "I was excited by the reaction because in no way do I think that person that left that comment about me getting old was being malicious. I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of. And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me. But I'm proud of that."