Tori Spelling's children have endured 'enough bullying for a lifetime'

Tori Spelling has taken to social media to open up about the bullying her oldest children have faced throughout their lives.

In an Instagram post uploaded over the weekend, the BH90210 star claimed Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, have "been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves (sic)".

"Stella is 11. She was one in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope," Tori wrote alongside a picture of Stella as a toddler. "Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school, this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime."

According to the mother-of-five, Stella was "told she is acting like 'Patient zero' and 'she's playing the victim". She also insisted there were "never any consequences" for the perpetrator who made her daughter miserable.

"This child's parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren't able too. So, they won," the 46-year-old added.

Tori then said the kids were placed in a different school that puts an emphasis on kindness. However, the issue arose once again, as she lamented "the damage had been done".

In addition, the actress noted that Liam has also faced his share of bullying, this time from teachers who told him he was "'unmotivated' & lazy", explaining, "Poor guy thought from the way he was treated by her that he was 'stupid.' Beyond not the case."

She ended the post: "#worriedmomma."

Tori and Dean are also parents to daughter Hattie, eight, and sons Finn, seven, and Beau, two.