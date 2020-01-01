Eva Mendes 'shocked' to be turning 46

Eva Mendes can't quite believe she's made it to the age of 46.

Earlier this month, the star replied to an Instagram troll who commented, "She's getting old," by firing back: "Thank you for the reminder that I'm still here."

Speaking to People, Eva confessed she was "excited" by the reaction to the post and insisted she does "not think it was a malicious comment".

"In no way do I think that person that left that comment about me getting old was being malicious," she said. "I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of."

The Hitch actress, who celebrates her birthday on 5 March, added: "The whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me."

Eva shares daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with her partner Ryan Gosling.

And accordingly, she noted that she finds her age to be very "empowering".

"I want to show you that I take it as a compliment because I'm still here. And I have, you know, instead of saying I am 46, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say: 'I have 46 years to me,' because in Spanish it's very beautiful," the brunette beauty smiled.