Luke Bryan enjoying American Idol 'now more than ever'

Luke Bryan loves working with his American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie because they "know how to have fun".

The current line-up of the judging panel is in its third year on the show, and in a new interview with People, the country music singer explained that his time around, the stars are in tune with "each other's strengths and weaknesses".

"We're all artists, and we have a good idea of how to treat these kids when we say 'Yes' and send them to Hollywood, and when we say 'No'. I think that here, in year three, our identities as judges are at another level," said Bryan. "I'm enjoying it now more than ever. I feel like, with the show, it seems like we're catching a good stride, and I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Adding he's "so proud" to be part of the hit TV talent show, the Play It Again singer admitted giving opportunities to acts who usually wouldn't get a shot at a career in music is his favourite part of the job.

"There's some kids from backgrounds where you just... pull for them. It's the microcosm of life, we get to see it walk in and you get to see what America's all about. They get to stand in front of us and sing," he gushed.