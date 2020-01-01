NEWS Laurence Fox taking an 'extended break from social media' after Question Time backlash Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old actor sparked controversy on the BBC current affairs show last month during a heated debate about Meghan Markle and racism in the UK, during which he insisted "it's so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it's really starting to get boring now".



Following him being trolled by countless people on Twitter and other platforms, Laurence - who has two sons, 11-year-old Winston and Eugene, six, with his ex-wife Billie Piper - has now decided to take a step back from social media to focus on his work and his family.



In a lengthy series of tweets, he wrote: "1 - I'm going to take an extended break from social media. I'd like to say a couple of things. First of all, a huge thank you to all of you who have followed me throughout my career and travelled vast distances to come and see me on stage, be in acting or singing...



"2 - Since my appearance on question time and the ensuing hubbub, I have had nothing but support on the street, from people of all backgrounds and political view points. In the weird and lonely days that followed that appearance, your kind words have lifted my spirits. Thank you..



"3 - But privately I have been becoming more and more depressed. I have been so shocked by some of the things said to me on these platforms and I have found some of it very hard to process. I think it's important to stand up to bullies and that is why I have continued to do so..."



Laurence noted he feared for his "future" and the impact the backlash could have on his family and career, while backing "freedom of speech" and denouncing "cancel culture".



The 'Lewis' star added: "I think we need to learn to listen to each other better. I am learning this all the time. I believe that pushing people to the edge of their ability to remain emotionally ok through cancel culture can and does have deadly consequences ... I know that in order for me to be OK I have to turn this noise off for a while. We all have feelings. We all have hopes and dreams. We don't have to agree. We just have to respect that we are all different and we all deserve a chance to speak freely."



Laurence also insisted everyone has "privilege", regardless of wealth, "colour or creed".



He continued: "I wish you ALL all the best. I hope the loudest voices are the ones that come from love and truth. I hope that those who feel hate can be encouraged to find the love around them."