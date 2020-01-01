NEWS Jessica Alba says 'trying to be the best mum' helps her run her business Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old actress is mother to Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, and has said navigating life as a parent to three children has helped her learn important skills that she also uses to successfully run her Honest Company business, which she founded in 2011.



She said: “I actually think that being a mum and trying to be the best mum, a lot of those same lessons that I’ve learned are what I try to apply when running my business. It’s more about who you surround yourself with. The goal you end up reaching is great, you’re only thinking of the next challenge you’re wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It’s hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.”



Jessica - who has her children with her husband Cash Warren - got the inspiration for her business when she was pregnant with Honor, after she suffered from an allergic reaction while using laundry detergent marketed to babies.

The Honest Company makes products that are “honestly safe” for babies, and Jessica strives to create “healthier and better options” for her consumers.



Speaking at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles Conference over the weekend, the ‘LA’s Finest’ star said: “[I thought], ‘I’m going to create the solution by making products that are made from ingredients you can understand.’ We try to formulate the most plant-based ingredient as possible using science … It does cost a little bit more money to make and develop those products but I thought, the more people that have the option for a healthier and better option, making it affordable and accessible, then hopefully it will bring the cost down for these products.”