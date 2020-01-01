Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Gigi Hadid's attack on YouTuber Jake Paul appears to have had the desired effect - he has pulled all references to her boyfriend Zayn Malik from social media.

The supermodel took aim at Paul on Sunday (23Feb20) after he went after Malik on Twitter following a confrontation in Las Vegas.

The Internet star and singer Malik were both in the city for Saturday night's (22Feb20) Deontay Wilder/Tyson Fury boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when they ran into each other.

"Almost had to clap up zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...," Paul wrote in a now deleted tweet. "zane ik (I know) you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

"Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out 'you wanna test me mate' lol (laugh out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars."

Malik didn't respond, but his girlfriend jumped on Twitter on Sunday morning to take on Jake.

"Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w (with) you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies?" she snapped back. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed."

The YouTuber has now confessed he was drunk when he tweeted about Zayn, and he has deleted his attack on the singer after calling himself a "f**king idiot".

"someone needs to take my phone when i'm drunk because I am a f**king idiot," Paul wrote.