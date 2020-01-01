Pete Davidson picked the wrong time to date Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber is better off without Pete Davidson, according to the funnyman himself.

The Saturday Night Live star's brief romance with the 18 year old ended in January (20) and Davidson, who previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, reveals he simply didn't want to burden her with his mental health issues.

"We were dating for a few months and she's very young and I'm f**king going through a lot," he tells Charlamagne Tha God on his online talk show. "She should be having fun and s**t. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude who has issues and s**t... It just wasn't, like, the right place or the right time."

And he fired back at reports suggesting Kaia's parents were fiercely against the romance, insisting Crawford and Rande Gerber were "really helpful".

"They're all cool," he adds. "I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about, like, your s**t... I like to like meet your family and know who you are... I'm a lot for certain people."

Davidson also insists his model ex is "beautiful" and "smarter" than him - and she's a big part of what he has become after a string of high-profile romances: "I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool," he shares. "So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody."

He also had kind works to say about Beckinsale, who he describes as "legendary" and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Qualley.

"Beautiful soul, great girl," he said. "She'll win an Oscar... She's f**king dope."