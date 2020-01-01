Luke Evans thanks hospital staff for saving his father's hand

Beauty & the Beast star Luke Evans has thanked staff at a Welsh hospital, who saved his father's hand following an accident in his garden.

The actor's dad, David Evans, raced to Morriston Hospital in Swansea after slicing his hand open with a bandsaw on Friday (21Feb20).

In a new Instagram video, Luke reveals surgeons worked quickly to save his father's hand.

"Three days ago my dad had an accident in his garden, chopping, slicing wood on a circular saw," he says. "It was very bad, he sliced his hand open. It was a terrible accident and he almost lost his fingers.

"It took five hours of microsurgery by one of the most incredible people I have ever met. What he did to my dad's hand is extraordinary."

Luke and his family feel very fortunate that they picked the right hospital.

"(Thanks to) nurses, carers, porters, surgeons, anaesthetists, all of which had already worked a very long day when we arrived," he adds. "(The surgeon) came out with a smile on his face and time to give me and my mum all the time to explain what had happened to my dad.

"My dad has been looked after so well by everybody in that hospital and I just wanted to say how lucky I feel and how grateful I am to have a health service that allows my dad to be treated for all these things, and it hasn't needed health insurance or anything. It is just there for us. We are a very lucky nation."