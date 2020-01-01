Annabella Sciorra: 'Harvey Weinstein testimony was painful but necessary'

Actress Annabella Sciorra has no regrets about testifying against Harvey Weinstein in his New York trial, insisting her evidence was "painful but necessary".

The Sopranos star took to the witness stand last month to recall an alleged attack by the shamed movie mogul back in the early 1990s, and although the statute of limitations for the incident has long expired, prosecutors had hoped the evidence would help to support two charges of predatory sexual assault.

On Monday, Weinstein, who had denied the accusations, was found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual acts in the first degree, but acquitted of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence, and a first-degree rape claim.

In a statement issued hours after the verdict was announced, Sciorra shared her pride at standing up against the producer.

"I spoke for myself and with the strength of the eighty plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart," she shared. "While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women."

Her close friend, Do the Right Thing star Rosie Perez, had also testified to support Sciorra's account. She took to Twitter to rejoice at the fact Weinstein would serve some prison time, after he was remanded in custody pending sentencing in March.

"HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL!" she tweeted.

Perez added, "GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN!"

One of Weinstein's attorneys, Arthur Aidala, confirmed plans to appeal the verdict. After the hearing, Weinstein, 67, was meant to be sent to Rikers Island prison in New York, but he fell ill and was taken to Bellevue Hospital with chest pains.