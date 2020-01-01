Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P. Henson has penned a heartfelt tribute to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) mathematician Katherine Johnson, who she portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures.

NASA bosses announced on Monday that the pioneering African-American mathematician, who was portrayed by Henson in the 2016 movie, had passed away at the age of 101.

"We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson," their statement read. "Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers."

Henson then took to Instagram to share an image of Johnson alongside a touching dedication.

"Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, poise, grace and beauty with the world!" she wrote. "Because of your hard work little girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON!!! Your legacy will live on FORVER AND EVER (sic)!!! You ran so we could fly!!! I will forever be honored to have been a part of bringing your story to life.

"You/your story was hidden and thank GOD you are #hiddennomore God bless your beautiful family. I am so honored to have sat and broke bread with you all. My thoughts and prayers are with you! #RIHKatherineJohnson #representationmatters."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom when he was in office in 2015, added his own tribute on Twitter, by writing, "After a lifetime of reaching for the stars, today, Katherine Johnson landed among them. She spent decades as a hidden figure, breaking barriers behind the scenes. But by the end of her life, she had become a hero to millions—including Michelle and me."

Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA's early space missions. For example, she helped make U.S. astronaut John Glenn the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and played a key role in the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.