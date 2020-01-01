Leonardo DiCaprio surprises Jamie Foxx at American Black Film Festival Honors

Leonardo DiCaprio surprised Jamie Foxx by presenting him with the top award at the 2020 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors.

The 45-year-old was on hand to pay a touching tribute to his Django Unchained co-star at the fourth annual ceremony on Sunday, as Foxx received the Excellence in the Arts award.

DiCaprio reflected on their time spent filming Quentin Tarantino's 2013 epic Western and told the star-studded audience that the Oscar-winning actor was a force to be reckoned with.

"Jamie brings out the very best in other people," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared. "He lifts up everyone around. You can see any social setting he's in. He's like a magnetic force in any room that he inhabits, and there is no one in this industry who pays positivity and encouragement forward the way Jamie Foxx does."

As Foxx made his way to the stage to collect the honour from his fellow Academy Award winner, the 52-year-old gave an impromptu performance of his 2008 hit single, Blame It.

And in his acceptance speech, the Ray star praised DiCaprio's work ethic, as well as his knowledge of hip-hop.

"I love you, man. You are my friend. You are my colleague, and this means the world," Foxx gushed.

Other honourees included Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, and Louis Gossett Jr., who received Hollywood Legacy Award.

Just Mercy was named Movie of the Year at the ceremony, while The Wire received the Classic Television Award.