Chris Evans in talks to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans is in talks to play crazed dentist Orin Scrivello in the upcoming remake of musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors.

The 38-year-old is reportedly set to star as the sadistic character, made famous by Steve Martin in the 1986 adaptation of the hit stage musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and Billy Porter are also circling the project, which will be directed by Greg Berlanti, and production is set to begin this summer.

The Captain America star seemingly confirmed his upcoming role on Twitter on Monday, as he shared a link to The Hollywood Reporter article and captioned it with a tooth emoji.

Back in March, the actor told the outlet he was desperate to star in a musical and said his dream role would be the maniacal dentist in Little Shop of Horrors.

"I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they're (remaking) Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'" he said at the time.

Little Shop of Horrors follows the story of florist shop worker Seymour, who discovers his Venus flytrap can speak and sing. He names it after his co-worker Audrey, who is in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend, dentist Orin. But as Audrey II begins to grow rapidly, Seymour begins feeding the killer plant human victims.

Negotiations are still ongoing for Rocketman star Egerton, who is up for the role of Seymour, and Johansson, who will reportedly play Audrey, but Porter has already signed a deal to lend his vocal talents to the Venus flytrap, according to the outlet.

The movie would serve as a reunion for Evans and his Avengers co-star Johansson, who last appeared together in last year's Avengers: Endgame.