Paris Hilton believes ending Chris Zylka engagement was the 'best decision' she's ever made

Paris Hilton has called her split from fiance Chris Zylka the "best decision I've ever made in my life".



The hotel heiress-turned-DJ ended her engagement to The Leftovers actor Chris in November after four years together. The break-up came as something of a shock to fans, considering Paris had frequently gushed about her love for the screen star on her social media pages, but the 39-year-old does not doubt she made the right call ending the engagement.



Asked if it was a tough decision to call it off, Paris replied to Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: "It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think (he) was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."



Hinting at the reasons for the split, Paris added that she's glad to be out of the relationship because it "feels good to not have someone controlling me".



Elsewhere in the interview, Paris spoke about her friendship with Kim Kardashian, who got her start in the showbiz industry when she appeared on the star's reality show The Simple Life as her assistant and stylist.



"We have conversations about it," Paris smiled. "She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories. What she's said is, 'I really appreciate everything I've learned from you,' and we just always talk (about) how proud of each other we are because we've known each other since we were little girls.



"She's sweet and kind and brilliant. I'm so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it's incredible that she's using her voice and her platform to help others."