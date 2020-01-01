Pete Davidson knew Ariana Grande romance was over after Mac Miller's death

Pete Davidson knew his romance with Ariana Grande was over when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died.

The Saturday Night Live star started dating the 7 Rings singer weeks after she split from the rapper in May 2018, and after a whirlwind romance, they got engaged that June. However, the couple called off the engagement months later in October 2018, just weeks after Miller passed away from accidental drug overdose at his home at the age of 26 in September.

In a radio interview with Charlamagne The God, the comedian revealed he gave his fiancee time to grieve following the rapper's death, but he knew deep down they were finished.

"I totally got it. She would even tell you this. I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here... until you don't want me to be here,'" he said. "I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that s**t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s**t out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f**ked up, and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still."

The 26-year-old, who has since dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber, was asked if using his failed engagement in his stand-up shows was "off-limits".

"I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s**tty or anything," he replied. "I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicised thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it."

Ariana referenced their relationship in her smash hit single Thank U, Next.