Gabrielle Union: 'Kobe Bryant memorial service was healing to witness'

Gabrielle Union has described the star-studded memorial service in honour of the late Kobe Bryant as a "healing" experience.

The event took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Monday, and saw stars including Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and Alicia Keys take to the stage to perform, and Kobe's wife Vanessa deliver an emotional eulogy, after the sportsman and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash last month.

Taking to Twitter after the service, the L.A. Finest star, who attended the ceremony with her husband, Dwyane Wade, shared her thoughts on the afternoon event.

"Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted. Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another...Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting," she wrote. "Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesavers. To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you."

Union concluded: "Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu."

Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Spike Lee, Jennifer Lopez, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, Dwight Howard, and James Harden were among the mourners who attended the service.

The proceeds from ticket sales for the Celebration of Life will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Vanessa relaunched earlier this month.