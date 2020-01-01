NEWS Jenna Dewan is the 'luckiest' to be with Steve Kazee Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Step Up' star heaped praised on her fiancé as he serenaded her in their bedroom, sharing the footage online.

She wrote over the video, which she posted on Instagram: "I'm the luckiest."



Earlier this month, Jenna and Steve shared the happy news that they are engaged to and are looking forward to their "lifetime" together.



She wrote: "A lifetime to love and grow with you ... you have my heart."



Whilst her husband-to-be shared: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."



The couple are also expecting their first child together and Steve previously said he was "nervous" about becoming a father, but was "in awe" of the fact that there's "life growing" inside of Jenna.



He said: "I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much."



And Jenna, 39, revealed she feels "very empowered" by motherhood.



She explained: "I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. When you have a child, you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. It made me feel very empowered."