Sonic the Hedgehog's China release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

The release of director Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog movie been delayed in China due to the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The movie passed $200 million (£154.7 million) at the global box office over the weekend, and was due to be released on 28 February, but now studio bosses have announced that it will be postponed indefinitely as cinemas across the country have been closed to contain the epidemic.

"Due to the current coronavirus situation, the China release date of the film Sonic the Hedgehog will be postponed, and we will re-announce the new release date at a later time," a representative for Paramount Pictures stated on Monday. "Sonic will only be slowing down his pace temporarily, and we look forward to bringing him zooming onto the big screen in China once it is appropriate to do so."

They concluded the message by thanking medical staff and health officials for providing them with "much-needed assistance and support".

There have been more than 77,000 cases in China since the outbreak began late last year, and the death toll has reached almost 2,600.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which features live-action and CGI, follows the video game icon as he teams up with his new best friend Tom, played by James Marsden, to defend the planet from Jim Carrey's evil villain, Dr. Robotnik.

News of the movie's postponed release comes after James Bond producers recently cancelled the Beijing premiere of new 007 film No Time to Die and a publicity tour in China due to the coronavirus concerns.

Disney bosses have also moved the Korea and Taiwan releases of Pixar's Onward, while Paramount officials have confirmed the Venice, Italy shoot of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 has been halted as the coronavirus situation in the nation becomes more severe.