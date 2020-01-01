NEWS Hilary Duff calls for law change after photographer confrontation Newsdesk Share with :







Hilary Duff has called for California law to be changed after she confronted a man photographing children at her seven-year-old's soccer game on Saturday.



Over the weekend, the Younger actress took to Instagram to post a video showing herself confronting the man, who she believed to be paparazzi, on the sideline of her son Luca's event.



Reflecting on the incident in an Instagram Stories on Monday, the 32-year-old explained that other parents had complained as they were "uncomfortable" with the man's actions and she had contacted the police. However, Hilary claimed officers were "pretty dismissive" of her because the game was taking place in a public park.



Calling for a law change, the mother-of-two added: "It's just extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our seven-year-old children and that to be completely legal. Like, if a parent is asking for it to stop, the laws should be changed for you to not be able to photograph that person.



"If those kids are a subject of your 'photography' practice, over and over and over again for minutes or half hour, however long it was, and you ask someone to please stop that, you should have that right. And we really need to work on changing that law."



The star also admitted that thinking back, she is unsure whether the man, who offered to show her identification, was a paparazzo, as she did not recognise him as one of the snappers she usually sees following her.



After posting the initial video, Hilary received messages of support from other famous mums including Busy Philipps and Nikki Reed.